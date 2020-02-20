|
Wajdowicz, Joan Marie
Joan Marie Wajdowicz, age 76 of Ansonia, beloved wife of the late Henry W. "Butch" Wajdowicz, died peacefully with her daughters by her side, on February 18, 2020 at the Villa Marie Claire, Saddle River, NJ. Born on March 20, 1943 in Derby, CT, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary Solomon Motel. Mrs. Wajdowicz was a lifelong resident of Ansonia and worked for the State of CT, Department of Labor for 25 years, until the time of her retirement in 2003. She was a Communicant and active volunteer at St. Michael Church, Derby. She will be long remembered for the special love she had for her family, most especially for her grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Kristen (Keith) Marquis of Orange, Cheryl (Thomas) Kelly of NJ and Edward (Cheryl) Wajdowicz of East Haven; cherished grandchildren, Claire and Kate Marquis, Sarah and Henry Kelly and Caroline and Michael Wajdowicz; beloved sister and best friend, Loretta Wajdowicz of FL; brother-in-law, Matthew (Terri) Wajdowicz, as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband "Butch" of 40 Years, she was predeceased by her brother, Eugene Motel. Joan Marie was also predeceased by several dear in-laws, Gene and Ray Wajdowicz, Sally Ambro and Celia Hyjack. Funeral services will take place on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. from the Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Avenue, Ansonia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. in St. Michael Church, 75 Derby Avenue, Derby. Private interment will take place in St. Michael Cemetery, Derby. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday, February 23, 2020, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Children's Eye Foundation, 655 Beach St., San Francisco, CA 94109, www.childrenseyefoundation.org. Online condolences may be made at
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 21, 2020