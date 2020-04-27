|
Anderson, Joan Marylea Clark (Munson)
Friday, April 24, 2020 Joan Marylea Clark (Munson) Anderson longtime resident of Guilford passed away at Yale New Haven Hospital. Husband of the late Carl F. Anderson, Jr.
Joan was born in Bridgeport on Jan 6, 1929, daughter of the late Malcolm Clark Munson and Molly Beatrice (Torinello) Munson
Loving mother of Carl F. (Kelly) Anderson III of Guilford, Peter (fiancée Maria Leonard) Anderson of PA, David (Angela) Anderson of VA, Beth (Edmond) Doody of Northford, Tricia (Tom) Bailey of Madison and Debbie (Mitch) Statschke of Guilford. She is also survived by nineteen grandchildren, and twenty great-grandchildren. Predeceased by a brother Clark Munson
Before retirement Joan had worked as Director of Nursing at Fowler (Apple) Nursing Center in Guilford. Joan was a woman who believed in service to her family, community and the world at large. Whether in her profession as a Registered Nurse or as a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she was always willing to share her experience, strength, and help with those who needed it with her "trademark" sense of humor. Joan was a friend of Bill W.
Due to the ongoing pandemic services are being planned for a date to be determined. To honor Joan's commitment to service, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation at this time when so many local families are in crisis to the Guilford Food Bank c/o Guilford Social Services, 263 Church Street, Guilford, CT 06437. https://givct.org/food-bank/
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 28, 2020