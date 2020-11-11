1/1
Joan Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Miller, Joan
Joan Molloy Miller, 90, passed away peacefully on November 7, 2020. Born in Woodmont, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Elene Molloy. Her sisters Sally and Marjorie predeceased her. She has three children—Harold E., Christopher J., and Margot E. Miller—and grandchildren Sierra and Silas Miller and Lucia C. Racine.
A Graveside Service will be celebrated on November 16, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Saint Lawrence Cemetery, 280 Derby Ave., West Haven, CT (MEET AT CEMETERY). The family is being cared for by Cody-White Funeral Home, Milford. To view the full obituary or leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-0268
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved