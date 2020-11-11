Miller, Joan
Joan Molloy Miller, 90, passed away peacefully on November 7, 2020. Born in Woodmont, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Elene Molloy. Her sisters Sally and Marjorie predeceased her. She has three children—Harold E., Christopher J., and Margot E. Miller—and grandchildren Sierra and Silas Miller and Lucia C. Racine.
A Graveside Service will be celebrated on November 16, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Saint Lawrence Cemetery, 280 Derby Ave., West Haven, CT (MEET AT CEMETERY). The family is being cared for by Cody-White Funeral Home, Milford. To view the full obituary or leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com
