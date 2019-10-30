|
Nizolek, Joan
Joan (Ring) Nizolek 81 of Madison (formerly of Branford), passed away on October 28, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. She was born April 12, 1938 in Washington, D.C. to William and Hilda (Spahn) Ring. Joan is survived by her loving husband of over 62 years, Kenneth Nizolek and five devoted children: Elaine Nizolek of Guilford, Kenneth Nizolek, Jr. (Christine) of Guilford, Christine MacDonald (Bill) of Madison, Scott Nizolek (Kerry) of Madison and Todd Nizolek (Heidi) of Marshfield, MA, along with ten grandchildren who she adored: Owen Nizolek, Connor Nizolek, Rory Nizolek, Ryan Nizolek (Lauren), Brendan Nizolek, Kelly Nizolek, Kevin Nizolek, Sean Nizolek, Daniel Nizolek and Peter Nizolek. Joan is also survived by two sisters: Hilda Mary Graham (Bob, deceased) of Delaware and Madeleine Gelsinon (Tom) of Sudbury, MA, numerous nieces/nephews and a sister-in-law, Nancy Ring of Jenkintown, PA. Joan was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Bill Ring II.
Joan and Ken moved a great deal as their family grew, MA, NY, NJ, PA, MD and finally settled in Branford, CT where they became an integral part of the community. All the kids attended St. Mary's School with girls going on to Sacred Heart Academy (Hamden) and the boys to Fairfield Prep and Notre Dame (West Haven). Joan and Ken enjoyed traveling all over the state attending their kids various sporting events and as the venues grew larger, so did the tailgates! The many years at Restland Farm (Northford) served as a primer for Joan's love of entertaining. They opened their home to many parties and family events! Joan regaled entertaining and anyone that walked through her door was immediately welcomed as family! She embodied that "It was all about family". Following Branford, they made their home in Northford before finally settling in their current home in Madison! Being blessed with 10 athletic grandchildren,' Namsie' and 'Pops' entered a new phase of sporting events; football, lacrosse, and field hockey! They loved traveling all over the country to cheer them on, however Hilton Head was their favorite destination where they often travelled to 'get away from it all' with each other. Joan worked as the Mama Bear at Prism Office Solutions (Ken's business) for over 25 years. She loved fires in the fireplace, Jack Daniels on the rocks, Newfoundlands, Dirty martinis with her girls and being at home for the holidays. As the family fashionista she loved her clothes and staying up with all the latest styles! Joan was beautiful inside and out and left a lasting impression on anyone who had the pleasure to meet her. The only thing bigger than Joan's heart was her smile. She will be truly missed.
Family will receive friends from 11 a.m to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Swan Funeral Home, 825 Boston Post Rd., Madison, CT 06443. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 3:00 p.m. on the same day, Saturday, November 9 in St. Margaret Catholic Church, 24 Academy Street, Madison, CT. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Smilow Cancer Hospital in memory of Joan Nizolek.
Published in The New Haven Register from Oct. 31 to Nov. 8, 2019