Pyne, Joan
Joan Ann Pyne, 90, of Milford, beloved wife of the late William Pyne, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020. Born on March 7, 1930 in Milford, she was the daughter of the late Henry Knowles and Margaret Mary Blatchley.
Joan was a student of Milford High School. She was a dedicated employee of Bic for many years and retired from there in 1995. Joan was a Eucharistic Minister and a board member of the Lady's Guild at Saint Mary Church.
Joan is survived by her children, Linda (Michael) Adzima, Gary (Sylvie) Pyne, Gail (Isaac) Ojeda, Kevin Pyne, Susan (Michael) Finney, and Sharon Pyne; grandchildren, William (Pari) Adzima, Michelle William, Jennifer (Adam) Periera, Patrick (Sara) Finney, Cassandre Pyne, Sandrine Pyne; six great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Pyne; lifelong friend, Joan Goda; and extended family and friends. She was predeceased by her siblings, Peggy, Nancy, Mary Lou, and Henry.
Services will be private at this time. The family is being compassionately cared for by the staff at the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad Street, Milford, CT 06460. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fisher House Foundation at www.fisherhouse.org. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 20, 2020.