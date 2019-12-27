New Haven Register Obituaries
More Obituaries for Joan Kulenski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan R. Kulenski

Joan R. Kulenski Obituary
Kulenski, Joan R.
Joan Rogers Kulenski, 79, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late Stanley T. Kulenski. Joan was born in Quincy, MA on November 30, 1940 and was the daughter of the late William and Martha Smith Rogers. She had worked at Pratt & Whitney for 25 years until her retirement.
Joan enjoyed her grandchildren, who she loved unconditionally, following all their activities and achievements and was their biggest supporter. She enjoyed camping, spending time with her family and being outdoors. Mother of Robert Conkling, Theresa (Rob) Back, and the late Mark Conkling. Stepmother of Stanley (Heather) Kulenski, Arthur (Patricia) Kulenski and Darleen Kulenski (Charlie). Predeceased by Lorraine Massores, Jean Butts and William Rogers.
Also survived by 4 grandchildren, Anthony Conkling, Zachary, Erika and Joshua Back and a great granddaughter Mila Conkling, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by her special aunt and uncle who raised her Catherine and Henry Jakubsyn of Northford.
Family and friends are invited to go directly to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 2819 Whitney Avenue, Hamden on January 4th at 11:00 a.m. to attend a Mass of Christian burial and are also invited to attend the committal service immediately following in St. Mary's Cemetery. There will be no visiting hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the in her honor. The Havens Family North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with the arrangements www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 2, 2020
