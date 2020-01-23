|
|
Richitelli, Joan
Joan Scott Richitelli, 77 of North Haven, formerly of West Haven died peacefully on January 19, 2020, at the Connecticut Hospice with her loving family by her side. She was the loving and devoted wife of Robert Richitelli. Joan was born in New Haven on August 11, 1942, a daughter of the late Gilman and Lorraine Scott. She worked for Dr. Ronald Savin for over 35 years. Joan enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren who she cherished. Joan is also survived by her two sons, Robert (Patricia) Richitelli and John (Alicia) Richitelli and four beloved grandchildren, Giana, Robert, Taylor and Nicholas Richitelli. She was predeceased by her sister June Burlock and her brother John Scott.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 24, 2020