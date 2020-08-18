Albinger, Joan Rita
Joan Albinger passed away in her home on Monday, August 17th. Joan was born in New Haven on March 28, 1939 to John and Alice O'Connor. She was the youngest of four daughters by only minutes, having been preceded in birth by her identical twin sister. Joan was the beloved wife of John Albinger to whom she was married for 56 years. Joan grew up in Fair Haven and attended Sacred Heart Academy where she was a member of the Drum Corps and women's basketball team. She continued her studies at Southern Connecticut University (formerly known as the New Haven Teacher's College) where she obtained undergraduate and masters degrees in education and reading. She then began her lifelong career as a teacher and reading specialist in the Branford Public School System where she passed on her love of reading to generations of students. She was known to many as the "Reading Van Lady" as she would regularly drive a large mobile reading van to each of the town's elementary schools where she would meet with students. Her career came full circle 39 years later when she retired from the Mary R. Tisko Elementary School, a school whose namesake was responsible for hiring her after she graduated from college. Joan inherited a love of sports from her father, who was a local schoolyard legend and semi-professional athlete. She was an avid fan of the UConn Women's Basketball team and the Boston Red Sox (which garnered her an endless stream of good-natured teasing from her Yankees loving family members). She was very proud of her Irish heritage. Joan's greatest love was her family. Following her retirement, she began her second career as a grandmother to her two dearly loved grandchildren, Isabel and Luke, to whom she was affectionately known as "Ammy." She took great pleasure in attending their many sporting events, school concerts, plays, and other activities. She was also a part-time caretaker to her son's dogs. She enjoyed playing golf and relaxing by her backyard pool. Joan was predeceased by her parents and sisters, Patricia Gabrylowicz, Alice O'Connor and her twin Jean Erickson. She is survived by her husband, John, and her son William (Jean) Albinger of Branford and her grandchildren Isabel and Luke, as well as her nieces and nephews. Joan's family would like to thank her compassionate caregivers at VNA Community Healthcare. Joan was a beloved wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, aunt, and friend.
Family and friends are invited to meet and attend a graveside service on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Agnes Cemetery, East Main Street (Route 1), Branford, CT 06405. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Branford Land Trust, P.O. Box 254, Branford, CT 06405. Please see her online memorial at www.wsclancy.com
.