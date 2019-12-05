New Haven Register Obituaries
Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
543 George Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 562-8244
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
B'nai Jacob Memorial Park
200 Wintergreen Ave.
New Haven, CT
View Map
Joan Rossner


1948 - 2019
Joan Rossner Obituary
Rossner, Joan
Joan (Siskind) Rossner, 71, of Woodbridge, devoted wife of Dr. Stephen Rossner, died at Yale-New Haven Hospital on Dec. 4, 2019. Born in Stamford, Aug. 4, 1948, Joan was a daughter of the late Sol and Muriel Siskind. Beloved Mother of Meredith Rossner (Ben Bramble) of Princeton, NJ. and Leslie Rossner (Daniel Coburn) of Harrisburg, PA. Dear Sister of Cindy Warren of Stamford. Cherished grandmother of Molly Rossner Bramble. Loving dog-mother to Nikki.
Funeral Services at B'nai Jacob Memorial Park, 200 Wintergreen Ave., New Haven on FRIDAY morning, Dec. 6th, at 11:00 o'clock. Memorial Contributions may be sent to the American Kidney Fund. A Period of Mourning will be observed at the family home following the service until 6 p.m. Funeral Arrangements in care of Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit: wwwshurefuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 6, 2019
