Rossner, Joan
Joan (Siskind) Rossner, 71, of Woodbridge, devoted wife of Dr. Stephen Rossner, died at Yale-New Haven Hospital on Dec. 4, 2019. Born in Stamford, Aug. 4, 1948, Joan was a daughter of the late Sol and Muriel Siskind. Beloved Mother of Meredith Rossner (Ben Bramble) of Princeton, NJ. and Leslie Rossner (Daniel Coburn) of Harrisburg, PA. Dear Sister of Cindy Warren of Stamford. Cherished grandmother of Molly Rossner Bramble. Loving dog-mother to Nikki.
Funeral Services at B'nai Jacob Memorial Park, 200 Wintergreen Ave., New Haven on FRIDAY morning, Dec. 6th, at 11:00 o'clock. Memorial Contributions may be sent to the American Kidney Fund. A Period of Mourning will be observed at the family home following the service until 6 p.m. Funeral Arrangements in care of Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit: wwwshurefuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 6, 2019