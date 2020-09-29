Thompson, Joan S.Joan S. Thompson, 75, of New Haven, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020. She was born in Wilmington, NC on June 10, 1945 to the late Richard Sr. and Ruth Simpson. Joan worked at SNET in the payroll department for over 30 years before her retirement in 1995. She is survived by two daughters, Jacqueline Taft (Jonathan) and Vanessa Thompson; three grandchildren, Dominique Bowman, Paris Taft, and Arianna Taft. She was predeceased by her husband, William Thompson.Graveside service will be Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Beaverdale Memorial Park, New Haven. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Thompson family, please visit