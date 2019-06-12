Gagner, Joan T.

Joan T. Gagner, age 81, of Milford passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019 in Milford Hospital. The daughter of the late Hedwig Wysocki, she was born on December 3, 1937 in Bridgeport. She was retired from Bic Pen and was still employed for Stop & Shop of Milford, where she worked for the last 19 years. A dedicated mother and grandmother, she is survived by her daughter Linda Flach of Naugatuck, grandsons Peter and Michael Sirico and her dog Jenna. Besides her mother, she was predeceased by her loving husband Donald Gagner and daughter Deborah Sirico. Calling hours are Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, 135 Broad St., Milford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Mary's Church at 10:30 a.m. after the visitation. Interment will follow in Kings Highway Cemetery. To leave condolences or for directions, please visit our website at www.georgejsmithandson.com Published in The New Haven Register on June 13, 2019