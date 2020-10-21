Guardiano, Joan T.
Joan Guardiano, age 89, peacefully entered into eternal rest on October 19, 2020, in her home, with her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph L. Guardiano. Mrs. Guardiano was born in Bergenfield, NJ on September 3, 1931 daughter of the late Sam and Mary Chiaradio. A resident of Ansonia since 1955, Joan was previously employed as a receptionist at the YMCA in Ansonia. She was also employed as a sales associate for the former Read's and Jordan Marsh department stores both in Derby. Joan was generous and selfless, always helping her relatives and friends in need. She was at her best when babysitting her three grandchildren who she loved with all her heart. Christmas Eve was Joan's favorite holiday. From the decorations to the lights and cookie platters, Joan brought the warmth of Christmas to her home. Joan loved family and birthday dinners and any reason to bring her family together. Joan leaves to cherish her memory a loving son, Vincent J. Guardiano and his wife Linda of Derby and their family, grandsons, Joseph Guardiano (Ashley) of Branford and James Guardiano, U.S.A.F (Nicole) of Milford DE, granddaughter Laura Guardiano (Adam) of Seymour, and great granddaughter Addison Guardiano; another loving son, James E. Guardiano (Karen Orazietti) of Ansonia, and her family Brittany Bolorin (Jose) of Ansonia and their children AJ and Gabriel, brother-in-law, Anthony Guardiano (Carol) of Oxford, and caring friends Marge Brown and Lena Cammarata along with several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers Robert and Edward Chiaradio and sister, Rose Facente. Joan's family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Joyce Chung, Dr. Elena Ratner, Dr. Charles Matouk, Judith Heller, APRN and Joan's hospice care team, for their wonderful care. Due to the pandemic, the family has opted for a private service with interment in Mount Saint Peter Cemetery in Derby. The SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia has been privileged with the arrangements. To sign Joan's guestbook or share a memory please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com
