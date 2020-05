Thurston, JoanJoan Thurston, 90, of Hamden passed away May 19, 2020. She was born in Leominster, MA to the late Mr. & Mrs. G. David Thurston and attended Leominster schools. She was a member of the Pilgrim Congregational Church of Leominster, and later the North Windham Union Church in Maine. She is survived by her sister, Virginia T. Granquist of Hamden, and a cousin, Paula Russell Brown of Weare, NH.Service of interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Leominster, MA. Arrangements in care of BEECHER & BENNETT, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden. To send condolences, please see www.beecherandbennett.com