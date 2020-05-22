Joan Thurston
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thurston, Joan
Joan Thurston, 90, of Hamden passed away May 19, 2020. She was born in Leominster, MA to the late Mr. & Mrs. G. David Thurston and attended Leominster schools. She was a member of the Pilgrim Congregational Church of Leominster, and later the North Windham Union Church in Maine. She is survived by her sister, Virginia T. Granquist of Hamden, and a cousin, Paula Russell Brown of Weare, NH.
Service of interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Leominster, MA. Arrangements in care of BEECHER & BENNETT, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden. To send condolences, please see www.beecherandbennett.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-0800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved