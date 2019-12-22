New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Swan Funeral Home
825 Boston Post Road
Madison, CT 06443
(203) 245-2488
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Swan Funeral Home
825 Boston Post Road
Madison, CT 06443
Prayer Service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
6:30 PM
Swan Funeral Home
825 Boston Post Road
Madison, CT 06443
Joan W. Thompson


1927 - 2019
Joan W. Thompson Obituary
Thompson, Joan W.
Joan W. Thompson, 92, widow of Robert M. Thompson, since 1963 of Madison Connecticut, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 201 at Evergreen Woods in Branford. Joan was born June 21st, 1927 to the late parents Francis and William Woelflin previously residing in LongBeach, California. She attended and graduated from Colorado College, Colorado Springs Colorado where she met her husband Bob. She lived in Madison Connecticut for over forty years. In the summer she enjoyed gardening, and always loved reading and playing bridge with friends. She is survived by her son William Thompson of Valatie New York, and her daughters Cynthia Thompson of Branford, Connecticut and Judith Lysaker ofIndianapolis, Indiana, as well as nine grandchildren Graham Thompson, Alan Thompson, Megan Misenti, Caroline Thompson, Susanne Edwards Thompson, Joshua McAvay, Benjamin McAvay, Haley McAvay and Mercedes Lysaker, and eight great-grandchildren. She was also predeceased by one grandson Eben McAvay: Joan's family would like to express their deep gratitude to the staff of the Hearth at Gardenside and Evergreen Woods in Branford for their wonderful care at the end of her life. Visitation hours will be Monday December 22 from 4 to 6:30 at the Swan Funeral Home, 825 Boston Post Rd., Madison, with a prayer service at 6:30. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 23, 2019
