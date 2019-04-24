|
Walsh, Joan
Mrs. Joan (Burkle) Walsh, age 82, wife of the late Robert J. Walsh, formerly of Shelton entered into rest on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Hearth at Southbury. Survived by her five loving children: Wendy Borowy (Tom), Shelley Blake (Ron), Nancy Robinson (Mark), Mary Lisa Walsh, and James Walsh (Daniela). Friends are invited to greet her family on Sunday from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. in the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. Friends are invited to go directly to St. Joseph Church, 50 Fairmont Pl., Shelton, on Monday at 10:30 a.m. for her Mass of Christian Burial. Internment will follow at Mt. St. Peter Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Church, 50 Fairmont Pl., Shelton, CT 06484 or to St. Vincent de Paul, 237 Roosevelt Dr., Derby, CT 06418. To read her full obituary and leave condolences, go to www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 25, 2019