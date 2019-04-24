New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
203-924-6800
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Walsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Walsh

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joan Walsh Obituary
Walsh, Joan
Mrs. Joan (Burkle) Walsh, age 82, wife of the late Robert J. Walsh, formerly of Shelton entered into rest on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Hearth at Southbury. Survived by her five loving children: Wendy Borowy (Tom), Shelley Blake (Ron), Nancy Robinson (Mark), Mary Lisa Walsh, and James Walsh (Daniela). Friends are invited to greet her family on Sunday from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. in the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. Friends are invited to go directly to St. Joseph Church, 50 Fairmont Pl., Shelton, on Monday at 10:30 a.m. for her Mass of Christian Burial. Internment will follow at Mt. St. Peter Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Church, 50 Fairmont Pl., Shelton, CT 06484 or to St. Vincent de Paul, 237 Roosevelt Dr., Derby, CT 06418. To read her full obituary and leave condolences, go to www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Riverview Funeral Home
Download Now