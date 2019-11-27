|
Whitney, Joan
Joan E. Whitney, long time resident of New Haven, passed away on Saturday November 9th at age 90. Born in Springfield Mass, grew up as an "army brat" following her dad to the Panama Canal and posted to 1/2 dz places around the country during WWII and after. Colonel Arthur Dana Elliot and Joan's mother Helen Greenhalg Elliot settled in Geneva NY when her dad took command of the Seneca Ordnance Depot. Several decades later, after the Colonel passed, Joan was arrested for Civil Disobedience at the Seneca Depot as she climbed the fence with a No Nukes sign. She was often seen on NH street corners carrying liberal slogans like "No Blood for Oil" during the 80's and 90's. Joan was once President of Parkfriends, which highlighted local musicians while also introducing New Haveners to diverse parks within their city. She was active in, and a contributor to, many endeavors like the NH/Leon Sister City Project and SosteNica, while enjoying everything that NH had to offer like plays, classical music, pottery and other crafts at ECA. Hostess Extraordinaire to activists, civic groups, and many friends far and near. Joan also traveled extensively through Asia, Africa, South and Central America, Europe and even canoed the Grand Canyon. She was a special person with her own, strong, personality. To the end Joan never lost her sense of humor or self deprecation in the absurd situation she found herself in as her abilities faded. She was a contributor to many charities and, after her cat Phoebe died in 1999, she created the Phoebe Foundation and generously funded it for the welfare of people and animals. She graduated from Wellesley in 1950 and after her children were grown, obtained Masters Degree in social work and worked for the State of CT CMHC community outpatient program in Bridgeport and New Haven for about 10yrs. She will be missed by her family and large circle of friends. Joan is survived by her son Christopher and daughter Rosemary. Her daughter Dana predeceased her this past March as well as her sister Jane in 2010. She lived a full and productive life.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 28, 2019