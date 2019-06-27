Celotto, Joann

Joann Celotto (born Giovannina Calabrese), daughter of Sebastiano and Lucia (Sicignano) Calabrese, born December 19, 1920, in Fair Haven, Connecticut, and passed away on Sunday, June 23, in Maryland, where she was lovingly attended as her health declined by her caring and devoted daughter Arlene and incredible caregivers. She was predeceased in death by her beloved husband Harry and siblings Dominick, Joseph, Rose (DeFrancesco), Carmel (DeMartino) and Elizabeth (Lombardi). She leaves her sister Catherine (D'Amato), four children, eleven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Joann worked as a "Rosie the Riveter" in New Haven at American Tube Bending (as a welder) and New Haven Pulp Board during World War II, as well as at A.C. Gilbert. After having her four children, she worked as a bookkeeper for her father's and two brothers' company Washington Heat and Fuel in East Haven. In the mid-60's, she went to work for her brother-in-law's company, H.H. Perkins Co., until 1985 when she retired at age 70. However, retirement didn't suit her, so at age 75 she went back to work part-time for Community Health in Meriden, finally retiring for good at age 80. Joann and Harry enjoyed playing pinochle nearly every Saturday night with the "club" for over 60 years with family members and friends from high school. While living in North Branford, she was active in the St. Augustine Confraternity of the Rosary, including serving as president. She and Harry also loved spending time with daughter Arlene and her husband Oakleigh at Bethany Beach for many summers, usually with other family members in tow, and visiting Tampa (which she always said was "too far") to be with daughter Barbara and her family. She even mastered her fear of flying and visited son Richard and his family in Honolulu when he was stationed there. Thankfully, she had daughter Lois who remained in Connecticut and provided her with three energetic grandsons who loved having Grandma and Poppy watch over them. Her family was her world and she gave love, affection, support and understanding unconditionally to all of us who needed it - and she always knew when she was needed.

Visiting hours will be held Monday evening from 4:00-7:00 in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place in New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Ambrose Parish at St. Monica Church, 1331 Middletown Avenue in Northford Tuesday morning at 10:00. Entombment in All Saints Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to a special fund established in honor of her granddaughter Amy's successful fight against leukemia. Donations may be by going to https://curesearch.org/Amy-Miller-Champion-Fund or to any . Share a memory and sign Joann's guest book online at www.iovanne.com. Published in The New Haven Register on June 30, 2019