Mapes, JoAnn Kelly
JoAnn Kelly Mapes, age 78, of Milford, entered peaceful rest surrounded by her loving daughters, on November 10, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Francis and Catherine (Casey) Kelly and was born on October 4, 1942 in Milford. JoAnn was the Assistant Registrar of Voters for the City of West Haven for over 20 years and after retirement she worked as an administrative assistant for Levy, Leff & Defrank, PC in New Haven. JoAnn is survived by her two devoted daughters, Amy Kathleen Mapes of Milford and Sarah Meleski (K.C.) of East Greenwich, RI and three grandchildren, Clara, Maggie Jo and Joshua who lovingly referred to her as "Mema." She also leaves her brothers and sisters, Francis Kelly (Marilyn), Rosemary Lynch all of Milford, Daniel Kelly (Anne) of Lawrence, KS and Kathleen Dalton (James) of Clinton and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her sister, Patricia Drake, brother-in-law, Dr. William Lynch, and her infant daughter, Catherine Mapes.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 17th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (DIRECTLY) at Saint Ann Church (Saint Raphael Parish) 501 Naugatuck Avenue, Milford. Interment to follow at St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford. Social Distancing and Masks will be required during the services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Arrangements have been entrusted with the GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 291 BRIDGEPORT AVE., MILFORD. To share a memory, please go to
www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 12, 2020.
