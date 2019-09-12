|
Tortora, Joann
Joann P. Tortora, 71, of Wallingford, wife of 48 years to Ralph P. Tortora Sr., passed away unexpectedly, September 10, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital. She was born in New Haven on February 19, 1948, a daughter of the late George and Rose (Cofrancisco) Porto. She worked in the personnel and accounting departments at Amphenol, Times Fiber, and Times Microwave for over 30 years until retiring. She was an avid bowler, enjoyed playing dominos, and her greatest joy was watching her grandchildren play sports. Joann's family would like to thank the staff and nurses at the Smilow Cancer Hospital Care Center North Haven for the care and compassion they gave Joann during her time of need. In addition to her husband, Ralph, she is survived by her son, Ralph P. Tortora Jr., and his wife, Danielle, of Plantsville; her brother, George Porto and his wife, Patricia, of Meriden; her grandchildren, Tanner and Tyler Tortora, who affectionately called her "Nonni"; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Her family will receive relatives and friends at The Yalesville Funeral Home, 386 Main Street in the Yalesville section of Wallingford on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Monday directly at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Yalesville. Interment in All Saints Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory can be made to Closer to Free, Office of Development, Yale New Haven Hospital, PO Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508-9979 or to the Connecticut Chapter, 3000 Whitney Ave. #121, Hamden, CT 06518. For online condolences, please visit www.yalesvillefh.com.
