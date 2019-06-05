New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Joanna L. Hopkins

Joanna L. Hopkins Obituary
Hopkins, Joanna L.
Joanna L. Dawson Hopkins, 88, of West Haven, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Regal Care, West Haven with her family by her side. She was born in Akron, Ohio on June 22, 1930 and was the daughter of the late James and Gladys R. Rearick Dawson. Mother of Carolyn Capelli, Brenda Faccento, Christine Crutchfield and the late Joanne Kijewski. Mother-in-law of James Capelli, Michael Faccento and George Kijewski. Also survived by 17 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Predeceased by a sister Betty Jean and a brother Robert. Her family would like to extend a special "Thank You" for the excellent care provided by all the nurses and staff at the Regal Care in West Haven.
Family and friends may call on Friday morning from 9:00 to 11:00 at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery.www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on June 6, 2019
