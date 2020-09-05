1/1
Joanne Bannon Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bannon Johnson, Joanne
Joanne (Bannon) Johnson passed away peacefully on May 15, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born at home on August 23, 1945 in West Haven, CT to the late Joseph and Anna Bannon and had a wonderful childhood growing up with her seven siblings. She graduated from West Haven High School and worked at Blue Cross New Haven before moving to Texas. Joanne love the beach and was a lifeguard in her youth. She also enjoyed playing setback and Scrabble and going to flea markets in search of the dolls she loved to collect. She leaves her daughter, Susanna Boyd, of TX and her grandsons, Zachary, of TX and Collin, of FL, to whom she was devoted. She was predeceased by her husband, James Randy Johnson, daughter, Sally Ann Petty, and son, Joseph Denny Johnson. Joanne also leaves her loving siblings: Suzanne Boyce, of SC; Rosemary Zavarella, of CA; Sheila Holt, of FL; Patricia Gallicchio, of CT and FL; Marymargaret Szczesiul, of CT; and Peter Bannon, of CT. She was predeceased by her brother, Joseph Bannon, of CT. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 5, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved