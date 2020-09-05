Bannon Johnson, Joanne
Joanne (Bannon) Johnson passed away peacefully on May 15, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born at home on August 23, 1945 in West Haven, CT to the late Joseph and Anna Bannon and had a wonderful childhood growing up with her seven siblings. She graduated from West Haven High School and worked at Blue Cross New Haven before moving to Texas. Joanne love the beach and was a lifeguard in her youth. She also enjoyed playing setback and Scrabble and going to flea markets in search of the dolls she loved to collect. She leaves her daughter, Susanna Boyd, of TX and her grandsons, Zachary, of TX and Collin, of FL, to whom she was devoted. She was predeceased by her husband, James Randy Johnson, daughter, Sally Ann Petty, and son, Joseph Denny Johnson. Joanne also leaves her loving siblings: Suzanne Boyce, of SC; Rosemary Zavarella, of CA; Sheila Holt, of FL; Patricia Gallicchio, of CT and FL; Marymargaret Szczesiul, of CT; and Peter Bannon, of CT. She was predeceased by her brother, Joseph Bannon, of CT. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.