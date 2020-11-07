Castellano, Joanne
Joanne Carofano Castellano of Hamden died peacefully at home on November 5, 2020 with her family at her side.She was known as "Mama" to her daughters' grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was proud of her Italian heritage and enjoyed Sunday dinners with her family. Mama was known for making the best lasagne and anginettes. She was proud to pass this tradition on to her daughters and grandchildren.Joanne was an avid Yankees fan. She enjoyed reading, shopping, broadway shows, the casino, trips to Disney World, and her birthday cruises to the Caribbean with her family. Born in New York City on January 1, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Idell Carofano. She grew up in New Haven where she graduated from Commercial High School. Joanne worked in the Chemistry Lab at Yale New Haven Hospital for 26 years.Joanne was the wife of the late Frank Castellano; they were very happily married for 42 years. She is survived by three daughters: Laurel (William) Garrett of Hamden, Michele (Richard) Wetmore of Windermere, Florida, and Karin (William) Coutts of Barrington, Rhode Island. She was predeceased by her daughter Janet Lynn Castellano. Joanne is survived by ten grandchildren: David (Jessica) Pepe, Jeffrey Pepe, Brett Garrett, William Garrett, Jr., Scott (Elizabeth) Garrett, Michael (Andrea Abarca) Coutts, Catherine (Jason) Chessey, Hayley (Robert) McLean, Emily (Parker) Wetmore-Wiseman, and Jonathan Wetmore; and by her nine great-grandchildren: David, Adriana, Anthony, Camden, Alexander, Giovanni, Skylar, Rosita, and Eric; and her great-great-granddaughter Feliana. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews and many friends. She was predeceased by her brothers and sisters: Michael Carofano, Faye Canetti, Antoinette Carofano, Frank Carofano, and Nancy Carofano. Joanne's family would like to thank her nurses at Smilow Cancer Hospital and CT. Hospice Homecare for the excellent care she received.
Services and Burial will be private. Arrangements are in care of the PORTO FUNERAL HOME 234 Foxon Rd (Rte. 80) East Haven. A celebration of Joanne's life will be held after the pandemic. Donations in Joanne's memory can be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or the Lupus Foundation of America 2121 K Street NW Suite 200 Washington, DC. 20037. Sign Joanne's guest book online atwww.portofuneralhomes.net