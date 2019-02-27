Coassin, Joanne

Joanne Coassin, 92, of Hamden, CT, loving wife of John Coassin for 68 years, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, died in peace on February 24, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born on August 3, 1926 in New Haven, she was the daughter of the late Giuseppe and Agata Napoli Zichichi. In addition to raising five children, Joanne was a bookkeeper for Atlantic Masonry Products Corp, an amazing cook, had a flair for entertaining large crowds and made it seem effortless. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends and family, bowled for years on a Hamden league and was an avid fan of UCONN Women's basketball. She was happiest surrounded by her family, and always welcoming of her extended family, neighbors and friends to be with her immediate family. Joanne was a member of the Mt. Carmel Lady's Guild for numerous years and a parishioner at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Joanne is survived by her children, John Coassin (Linda Woodward), of Hamden, Susan Coassin of Wallingford, Donna (Michael) Pugliese of Bethany, Michael Coassin of Hamden and daughter-in-law Emily Coassin of Hamden. She was predeceased by her son, Lawrence Coassin. Also survived by her cherished grandchildren, Polly (Jason) Franzen, Rence (Jennifer) Coassin, Michael (Krista) Pugliese, Peter (Amanda) Pugliese, and Andrew Pugliese (Chelsea McKay), Max, Christian, Sophie and Skylar Coassin, and six special great-grandchildren, Addison, Savannah, Lawson and Landon Franzen, Siena Coassin and Giovanni Pugliese. She leaves a brother, Vincent (Vivian) Zichichi of Bend, Oregon. Joanne was predeceased by brothers Nick and Salvatore Zichichi and a sister, Grace Zichichi.

The visiting hours will be Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Friday morning at 9:30. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Hamden at 10:00. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hamden. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 260 Cochituate Road, #200, Framingham, MA 01701 or the , 5 Brookside Drive, Wallingford, CT 06492. www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 27, 2019