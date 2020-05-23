d'aMATO, jOANNE

Joanne Scala D'Amato of Orange, Connecticut, passed away on April 25, 2020 at Griffin Hospital in Shelton, CT. She was born and raised in Orange but was most recently residing at the Hewitt Rehabilitation Center in Shelton. Joanne died at 75 due to complications of respiratory failure.

Joanne, the daughter of the late Amelia Cuzzocreo Scala, was born January 27th, 1945. A graduate of Laurelton Hall in Milford, CT she attended college in Boston, MA. and worked for years alongside her mother as co-owner of Towne Fashion Shoppe in Orange -- showing the newest designs for women every season.

Joanne loved all things fashion, accessories, and beauty related. She was a kind and fun woman with a wonderful laugh, and she had great nicknames for everyone that she loved.

Joanne was married to the late Rinaldo V. D'Amato for 40 years before his death in 2009.

She was a dedicated, nurturing mother to their two sons, Edmond A. D'Amato (Jenny Zliceski D'Amato) of Pipersville, PA and Nicholas R. D'Amato (Nicole Bernardo) of West Haven, CT;

And three grandchildren, Mariella Josephine D'Amato, Tyler Zliceski, Lucas Rinaldo D'Amato. Joanne was predeceased by her dear Aunt Mary Cuzzocreo. She cherished her family above all.

Joanne will be missed by numerous family members including her sister-in-law, Josephine D'Amato Richardson (Bill) of Kentucky, and many nieces, nephews and cousins from the D'Amato and Cuzzocreo families who miss her kind heart and deeply mourn her passing.

A memorial service with a Mass will be planned for a future date.



