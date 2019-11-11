|
|
Davies , Joanne
Joanne Davies age 73, wife of Arthur Davies and resident of Seymour, entered into eternal rest Nov. 8. She was born Oct. 15, 1946 in Milford, daughter of the late Joseph & Helen Ladyko Martinitis and worked for Valley lighting Co. in Ansonia. Joanne was an avid cook and gardener, as well as enthusiastic in a myriad array of crafts. In addition to her husband, she leaves to cherish her memory her two sons, Arthur and Joseph Davies, both of Seymour, seven grandchildren and several nieces & nephews. She was predeceased by her sister June Beard. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday Nov. 19, with friends asked to go directly to The Precious Blood Parish (St. Mary's Church, 70 Gulf St. Milford) where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. She will be buried in the family plot in St. Mary's Cemetery. Friends may call on Monday at The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St. Ansonia from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joanne's memory may be made to The Ansonia Animal Shelter, 2 Elm St. Ansonia, CT 06401.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 12, 2019