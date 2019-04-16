Depew, Joanne

Joanne Miller Depew, age 69, of West Haven, beloved wife to Roland C. Depew, Jr. of forty years, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 13, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with progressive multiple sclerosis. Born in Coshocton, Ohio on October 13, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Frances (Wisenburg) Miller. Joanne graduated from Coshocton High School and Kent State University. She began her career at the law offices of Pomerene & Burns before joining the Nationwide Insurance Headquarters staff in Columbus, OH, where she earned her CPS designation and was board secretary for Gates MacDonald Co. Before her retirement, she worked as a meeting planner for Life Underwriters Training Counsel in Washington, D.C.

Joanne was an avid hockey and soccer mom, a loyal Ohio State Buckeyes football fan and New York Yankees baseball fan. She loved to shop and had a keen eye for decorating as long as the colors were red, white and blue. Her patriotic powder room was enjoyed by all! Most of all, she loved and cherished her family. She will be missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her husband Roland, Joanne is survived by her son, Chase (Kyleen) Depew, grandchildren, Roland Robert and Evelyn Frances Depew, brother, David (Cathy) Miller, sister-in-law, Nancy (Michael) Tarsi, brother-in-law, David C. (Marcy) Depew, nieces and nephews, Tessa (Dave) Majewski, Trent (Ashley) Miller, Ryan Depew, Chas Depew, Grant (Katie) Tarsi, Lauren Tarsi, Alissa Tarsi, great-niece Eloise Tarsi and great-nephews Jack and Max Majewski .

The family would like to thank the staff at Home Care Plus for taking such wonderful care of Joanne for so long.

The hours for visitation will be on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. A Memorial Service will commence at 6:30 pm during the visitation. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Mandel Center for Multiple Sclerosis, 490 Blue Hills Ave., Hartford, CT 06112. For online condolences, please visit our website at:

www.westhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 21, 2019