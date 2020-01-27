|
Loveday Palm, Joanne Elaine
Joanne Loveday Palm, age 85, died on January 20th, 2020 after complications from a stroke. Joanne was born March 6th, 1934 to Lydia (Seifert) Loveday and George William Loveday in North Guilford, CT. She attended Guilford high school and the University of Connecticut. She married Eugene P. Sikes, with whom she had four children; Richard. Sikes, Elisabeth Sikes, Melissa S. Burke and Duncan Sikes. She was a school teacher all her working life and for most of that time she taught middle school math and science. In 1964 she and her husband Eugene, moved to Micronesia and then Palau in the South Pacific, where they taught in the local schools. They moved back to Guilford in 1968 and remained there until, following their divorce, Joanne moved to Germany in 1979 with her two younger children Melissa and Duncan. She lived first in Mannheim and then Kaiserslautern, where she taught school children on the US military bases. There, she enjoyed traveling with her ski club and throughout central Europe. She met and married John D. Palm in 1985. Upon her retirement, they moved to Niceville, FL in 1996. They enjoyed many years living on the Gulf Coast of Florida with its sun and sea. Throughout, she volunteered extensively including in the local parks and hospital. After being widowed, she moved to the Orlando area in 2016. Jo had many interests and hobbies, among them were canoeing, swimming, sewing, listening to classical music and watching PBS. She is remembered for her vitality and energy; she was a great host to all and a marvelous story teller. She is survived by her four children, 10 grandchildren and her brother G. William Loveday. A memorial service is planned for spring 2020 in CT, please contact her daughter via email at [email protected] for information. In lieu of flowers please send a donation to your local PBS station https://www.pbs.org/donate/
