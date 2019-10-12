New Haven Register Obituaries
Washington Memorial Funeral Home
4 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473
(203) 239-6000
JoAnne Elliott-Cicarella

JoAnne Elliott-Cicarella Obituary
Elliott-Cicarella, JoAnne
JoAnne Elliott-Cicarella, 52 of Wallingford, CT passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 with her family by her side. She married her husband Michael Cicarella on August 30, 2003, and they lived together in Wallingford. JoAnne is survived by her husband, three children, and grandson: Christopher Bryce, Michael Connor, Spencer Ethan and Clark Elliott. She is also survived by her father, mother, and siblings; Jan and Aurora Quiwa, Jennifer Ann Quiwa-Sowinski, Joe Jan Quiwa, Jane Zavala and Jamie Alex Lapy. JoAnne's family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, October 14th from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven. Her funeral procession will leave from the funeral home on Tuesday, October 15th at 9:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 2819 Whitney Ave., Hamden. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven.
www.washingtonmemorialfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 13, 2019
