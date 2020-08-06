Wolff, Joanne G. (Freeman)
Joanne G. (Freeman) Wolff, 88, of West Palm Beach, FL, and formerly of Fort Myers, FL, Southington and Cheshire, CT, passed away from complications of Covid-19 and pneumonia on Friday, July 31st at the Good Samaritan Medical Center in West Palm Beach, FL. She was the wife of the late Anthony Peter Wolff II.
She was born June 2, 1932 in Boston, MA, the oldest child of the late Joseph and Gertrude (Parker) Freeman and lived her childhood years in Ayer, MA. Joanne was the all-American girl and a deeply loved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and teacher. She played varsity field hockey, basketball and softball while at Tufts University where she majored in English and History. Upon graduation, she was elected into the Phi Beta Kappa honor society.
Joanne began a career in teaching in Greenfield, MA. and met the love of her life, Tony Wolff, while he was stationed at Ft. Devens, in Ayer, MA. They married in 1955 and they were blessed with five children, all raised with her loving kindness, wisdom and inner strength.
Joanne continued her career as a regular substitute teacher for decades at Cheshire High School and Berlin High School and later in Fort Myers and Lehigh, FL. Wherever she taught, she was admired by her students for her wit as well as her passion for education. Joanne spent a wonderful retirement with her late husband at Gateway CC in Ft. Myers, FL, enjoying playing golf and being with friends, family, and especially her grandchildren. She loved reading, following sports and was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox. Joanne travelled extensively and she loved her tours and cruises in Europe above all.
Joanne is survived by her daughters; Julie and her husband Nicholas Lawler of Singer Island, FL, Jeanne Ingram, of Jefferson, MA, her sons; Anthony Wolff III, of Cheshire, CT, Joseph Wolff and his wife, Robin, of Yorktown, VA, and John Wolff and his wife, Jeanne, of Duxbury, MA. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and her brother, Joseph Freeman of Pawtucket, RI. She was predeceased by her sister Carolyn Freeman of Boston, MA.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 11th 10:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Church, 1050 Flanders Road, Southington, CT. A private burial will follow at St. Thomas Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joanne's memory to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
, Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163 at this link: https://tribute.michaeljfox.org/tribute-page.php?id=1579&np=true
