JoAnne M. Robichaud
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JoAnne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robichaud, JoAnne M.
JoAnne McDaniel Robichaud, age 60, of West Haven passed away peacefully, after a courageous lengthy battle with MSA-OPCA, at Yale New Haven Hospital on June 12, 2020. She was born in New Haven, daughter of the late Joseph and Anne Smith McDaniel. JoAnne is survived by her daughter Shannon (Marc Filipiak) Robichaud of Watertown, MA, her sister Kathy McDaniel Anderson of Cheshire, her brothers, Michael (Susie) McDaniel of West Haven and Patrick McDaniel of New Haven, her nieces and nephews RJ, Lauren and Joey Anderson, Jennifer (Casey) Martin, Heather and Michael McDaniel as well as her lifelong friend Louise Pfaff Brands. For many years, JoAnne worked locally in accounts payable and was a former board member of the Center for Disability Rights in West Haven. The family would like to thank the staff, residents and families from Regal Care of West Haven for their care and compassion over the years.
Funeral Services will be announced at a later date. West Haven Funeral Home at the Green in care of arrangements. Donations may be made in her name to the West Haven Center for Disability Rights www.cdr-ct.org. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved