Robichaud, JoAnne M.
JoAnne McDaniel Robichaud, age 60, of West Haven passed away peacefully, after a courageous lengthy battle with MSA-OPCA, at Yale New Haven Hospital on June 12, 2020. She was born in New Haven, daughter of the late Joseph and Anne Smith McDaniel. JoAnne is survived by her daughter Shannon (Marc Filipiak) Robichaud of Watertown, MA, her sister Kathy McDaniel Anderson of Cheshire, her brothers, Michael (Susie) McDaniel of West Haven and Patrick McDaniel of New Haven, her nieces and nephews RJ, Lauren and Joey Anderson, Jennifer (Casey) Martin, Heather and Michael McDaniel as well as her lifelong friend Louise Pfaff Brands. For many years, JoAnne worked locally in accounts payable and was a former board member of the Center for Disability Rights in West Haven. The family would like to thank the staff, residents and families from Regal Care of West Haven for their care and compassion over the years.
Funeral Services will be announced at a later date. West Haven Funeral Home at the Green in care of arrangements. Donations may be made in her name to the West Haven Center for Disability Rights www.cdr-ct.org. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 13, 2020.