Filer, Joanne Phelps Smith
Joanne Phelps Smith Filer died on June 14, 2020 at Evergreen Woods, North. Branford. She was 95. She was predeceased in 2017 by her husband of 57 years Harry Lambert (Bert) Filer, MD.
Joanne was born on June 17, 1924, in New Haven to Esther (Fowler) and Raymond W. Smith. She graduated from Hillhouse High School in 1942, attended Skidmore College, and graduated from NYU's Child Education Foundation with a degree in Education in 1947. She taught grades 1-3 in Los Alamos, NM, Roslyn, NY, Barbers Point Hawaii, Chula Vista, CA, and Orange, CT before retiring in 1959 to marry and start her family. She was a longtime resident of Hamden before moving to Evergreen Woods in 2004.
She was an amazing and energetic women - teaching in Los Alamos at age 23 when it was still a closed city. She kept in touch with many of her former students (who are now senior citizens). She was admittedly nosy and wanted to know all about everyone she met. She had an incredible memory for people, dates, and places. She loved to spend time with her family, read, knit, crochet, create pottery, cook, eat, and travel. She traveled during her teaching years and took several exciting trips "out west" and to Europe with daughter Jane and daughter-by-osmosis, Karen Twitchell.
She is survived by her children: Dorothy Lee Scott of Waynesville, OH; Jeffrey Filer (Mai) of Glen Burnie, MD; and Marjorie Fechtor (Sheldon) of Naples, FL; Donald Filer (Alisa Masterson) of New Haven, and Jane Haritos (Steve) of Guilford; her grandchildren: Patrick, John, Richard, Kim Lee, Stephen, Em, and Kathryn, six great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and her beloved cat, Julie. She was predeceased by her sister Carol Smith Colket and her granddaughter Martha Hunt.
The Filer family is grateful to the staff at Evergreen Woods for their compassionate care.
Funeral arrangements are private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice. Arrangements in care of Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. To share a memory, please visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 16, 2020.