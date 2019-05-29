New Haven Register Obituaries
Joanne Roberts-Sims Obituary
Roberts-Sims, Joanne
Joanne Roberts-Sims, 76, of New Haven, entered eternal rest on May 26, 2019. She was the wife of Wilbert Sims. Mrs. Roberts-Sims was born in Old Fort, NC on September 17, 1942, a daughter of the late Willie Lee Lytle and Fannie V. Troy Lytle.
A celebration of Mrs. Roberts-Sims' life and legacy will be Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. at Christian Tabernacle Baptist Church, 425 Newhall St., Hamden. Viewing will be held at the church from 8:00 a.m. until the beginning of service at 9:00 a.m. Burial will be in Beaverdale Memorial Park. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 30, 2019
