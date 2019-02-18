Saccio, Joanne "Bunny"

Joanne "Bunny" Zobitz Saccio, 84, died at at her home in New Haven, CT on Monday, February 4, 2019 of mesothelioma cancer. She is survived by her son Damijan of Brooklyn, NY, and daughter Tatjana of Chelmsford, MA.

She was born and grew up in Chisholm, MN, the only child of Anne Gersich Zobitz and John Zobitz.

She received her Bachelor's degree at Hamline College, and her Master of Social Work at the University of Colorado, Denver. A social worker for over 50 years, she notably helped establish the first all-women professional counseling and psychotherapy center for women in New Haven, CT, in 1974.

Joanne was greatly admired in the community and was often seen biking around the city and regularly enjoying the arts, music, and rich cultural fabric of New Haven.

Information about a memorial service will be forthcoming. Please e-mail [email protected] with your contact information for details.

In lieu of flowers or donations, Joanne requested that you 'spend quality time with a loved one' in her honor. Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 18, 2019