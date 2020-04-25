|
|
Sewell, Joanne
Joanne Keith Sewell, age 83, of Hamden, entered into eternal rest on Sunday April 19, 2020 at Arden House. She was born on May 12, 1936, in Bowdon, Georgia, the daughter of the late Rosevelt and Hattie (Wyatt) Keith. Beloved wife of the late Richard Sewell. Loving mother of Robert Sewell and daughter-in-law Ernestine Sewell, Carol Sewell, Richard Sewell and daughter-in-law Jackie Sewell, Janet Sewell, Gail Sewell, and Steven Sewell. Beloved sister of Vonnie Stewart, Betty Cooper, Sarah Moore, Leon Keith, and Linda Keith. Also survived by 19 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; goddaughter Barbara Crockett Mabry; a host of nieces and nephews; and many friends that she loved very much. Predeceased by one daughter Rickie Ann Sewell; one sister Louise Colvin; two brothers Leroy Keith and William Keith; and two great-grandsons Nasir Johnson and Calvin Sherman Jr.
A Celebration of Joanne's life will be held on Tuesday April 28, 2020 at Colonial, 86 Circular Avenue, Hamden at 11 a.m. Viewing at Colonial from 10-11 a.m. Burial will be held at Hamden Plains Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at colonialfunerals.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 26, 2020