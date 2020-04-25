Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne Sewell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne Sewell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joanne Sewell Obituary
Sewell, Joanne
Joanne Keith Sewell, age 83, of Hamden, entered into eternal rest on Sunday April 19, 2020 at Arden House. She was born on May 12, 1936, in Bowdon, Georgia, the daughter of the late Rosevelt and Hattie (Wyatt) Keith. Beloved wife of the late Richard Sewell. Loving mother of Robert Sewell and daughter-in-law Ernestine Sewell, Carol Sewell, Richard Sewell and daughter-in-law Jackie Sewell, Janet Sewell, Gail Sewell, and Steven Sewell. Beloved sister of Vonnie Stewart, Betty Cooper, Sarah Moore, Leon Keith, and Linda Keith. Also survived by 19 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; goddaughter Barbara Crockett Mabry; a host of nieces and nephews; and many friends that she loved very much. Predeceased by one daughter Rickie Ann Sewell; one sister Louise Colvin; two brothers Leroy Keith and William Keith; and two great-grandsons Nasir Johnson and Calvin Sherman Jr.
A Celebration of Joanne's life will be held on Tuesday April 28, 2020 at Colonial, 86 Circular Avenue, Hamden at 11 a.m. Viewing at Colonial from 10-11 a.m. Burial will be held at Hamden Plains Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at colonialfunerals.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -