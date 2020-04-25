|
|
Esposito, Joanne T. Middlebrook
Joanne T. Middlebrook Esposito, 78, beloved wife of Lawrence J. Esposito of East Haven formerly of West Haven passed away April 22, 2020 in Apple-Rehab Laurel Woods. Caring mother of Lawrence J. Esposito, Jr. of Branford. Loving grandmother of Nicholas and Mathew Esposito. Joanne was born in New Haven on November 8, 1941, a daughter of the late Edmund and Rose Mastrangelo Middlebrook. Prior to her retirement, she worked for McDonald's for 43 years. She is also survived by a sister, Cynthia DiMauro of Hamden and a brother Edmund Middlebrook of Florida. She was predeceased by a sister Lori Middlebrook. Services and burial are private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House of CT, 860 Howard Ave., New Haven, CT 06519 or at www.rmhc-ctma.org. Arrangements are in care of the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven. Sign Joanne's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 26, 2020