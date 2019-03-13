Thompson, Rev. Joanne

Rev. Joanne Rose Thompson, 72, of Wethersfield, beloved wife of Rev. Albert D. Thompson went home to be with the Lord Friday, March 8, 2019. Born January 22, 1947 in New Hanover County, NC daughter of the late Willie M. Rose and Willie (Rawls) Rose. Joanne lived most of her life in New Haven, moving to Wethersfield 17 years ago. She had been employed by AT&T for many years before retiring, but her passion in life was her ministry. She and her husband were both ordained ministers. Joanne has been a member as well as a co-founder of Trinity Christian Fellowship in East Hartford. Outside of her ministry she enjoyed the time she spent with her family. Besides her husband Albert, she is survived by her children, Charles Carpenter of New Haven, Vontell Thompson of New Haven; step-children, Cameron Thompson (Sylvia) of New Haven, Kimberly Bivens (Todd) of New Haven; brothers, Willian Rose (Betty) of New Haven, Walter Rose (Rosalie) of DE, Gary Rose (Beatrice) of New Haven, Kevin Rose of VA; sisters, Barbara Lewis (Charles) of New Haven, Patricia Hill (Alvin) of Hamden, Marlene Rose of Hamden, Brenda Avery (William) of Hamden; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by a son, Lamont J. Thompson; a daughter, Shirell Carpenter; a brother, James Rose; two sisters, Sara Rose, Deborah Rose. Her family will receive friends Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. at Bible Gospel Center, 143 Leeder Hill Rd., Hamden, followed by her homegoing service at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in Beaverdale Cemetery, Hamden. To leave online condolences, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 13, 2019