Joanne V. Dadio Drago, 78, of Cheshire, died Aug. 25, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Lawrence "Larry" Drago. Joanne was born in New Haven, June 16, 1941, the daughter of the late Frank and Josephine Velleca Dadio and had resided in Cheshire the last 47 years, recently celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. Prior to retiring, she was an engineering assistant at SNET. She volunteered at the Cheshire Public Library, Michael Bolton Charities-For Children and Women at Risk Fundraisers and was very active at St. Bridget of Sweden Church. She was a room mother, loved animals and avid concert goer and enjoyed gardening, walking the linear trail and trips to Newport and Vermont. Besides her husband, she is survived by her devoted daughters, Glynis Teator (Matthew) of Cheshire and Melinda Welch (Jerimiah) of Plantsville, two grandchildren, whom she adored, Victoria and Roczen, sisters, Laurie Dadio of Deep River and Margaret "Peggy" Vetrone of Meriden. A special "thank you" to her dear friend Pat Olsen and for the care given to her by Yale New Haven ICU Unit, Yale New Haven Medicine and Hartford VNA Association. Funeral Friday at 9:45 from the Peter H. Torello & Son Funeral Home, 1022 Dixwell Ave., Hamden. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Bridget of Sweden Church, Cheshire, at 11 o'clock. Interment in St. Bridget Cemetery. Friends may call Friday morning at the Peter H. Torello Funeral Home, 1022 Dixwell Ave., Hamden from 8 to 9:45 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to ASPCA at www.aspca.org/donate.
Published in The New Haven Register from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019