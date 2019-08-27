New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter H. Torello & Sons Funeral Home
1022 Dixwell Ave.
Hamden, CT 06514
(203) 624-4959
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Peter H. Torello & Sons Funeral Home
1022 Dixwell Ave.
Hamden, CT 06514
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
9:45 AM
Peter H. Torello & Sons Funeral Home
1022 Dixwell Ave.
Hamden, CT 06514
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bridget of Sweden Church
Cheshire, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne Drago
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne V. Drago


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joanne V. Drago Obituary
Drago, Joanne V.
Joanne V. Dadio Drago, 78, of Cheshire, died Aug. 25, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Lawrence "Larry" Drago. Joanne was born in New Haven, June 16, 1941, the daughter of the late Frank and Josephine Velleca Dadio and had resided in Cheshire the last 47 years, recently celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. Prior to retiring, she was an engineering assistant at SNET. She volunteered at the Cheshire Public Library, Michael Bolton Charities-For Children and Women at Risk Fundraisers and was very active at St. Bridget of Sweden Church. She was a room mother, loved animals and avid concert goer and enjoyed gardening, walking the linear trail and trips to Newport and Vermont. Besides her husband, she is survived by her devoted daughters, Glynis Teator (Matthew) of Cheshire and Melinda Welch (Jerimiah) of Plantsville, two grandchildren, whom she adored, Victoria and Roczen, sisters, Laurie Dadio of Deep River and Margaret "Peggy" Vetrone of Meriden. A special "thank you" to her dear friend Pat Olsen and for the care given to her by Yale New Haven ICU Unit, Yale New Haven Medicine and Hartford VNA Association. Funeral Friday at 9:45 from the Peter H. Torello & Son Funeral Home, 1022 Dixwell Ave., Hamden. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Bridget of Sweden Church, Cheshire, at 11 o'clock. Interment in St. Bridget Cemetery. Friends may call Friday morning at the Peter H. Torello Funeral Home, 1022 Dixwell Ave., Hamden from 8 to 9:45 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to ASPCA at www.aspca.org/donate.
Published in The New Haven Register from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peter H. Torello & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now