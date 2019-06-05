New Haven Register Obituaries
Swan Funeral Home
825 Boston Post Road
Madison, CT 06443
(203) 245-2488
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Swan Funeral Home
825 Boston Post Road
Madison, CT 06443
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Madison Beach Hotel
Vitorino, Joe
Joe Vitorino, age 58, husband to Tina Vitorino since 1983, of Madison passed away after a brief period of illness on June 1, 2019, with family by his side.
Joe was born on December 10, 1960 in Lisbon, Portugal to parents Josel and Jose Vitorino.
He graduated from Gateway Community College with a degree in business administration.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son Michael Vitorino, mother and brothers Victor and John.
Wake services will be held at Swan Funeral Home in Madison on Friday, June 7th, with calling hours from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Followed by a celebration of life party at the Madison Beach Hotel from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Published in The New Haven Register on June 6, 2019
