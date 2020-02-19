|
|
Davis, Joel "Joe"
Joe (Joel) Davis, one the last living puppeteers of the Sicilian puppets of Stony Creek Puppet Theater unexpectedly passed away on February 16 2020. He was predeceased by his father Norman Davis Sr. and his mother Lena Davis both of Stony Creek; and his brothers, Norman Davis Jr. of New Britain, and Peter Davis of Stony Creek.
Joe is survived by his sister Lena Davis of New Haven and his brothers Frank Davis of Wallingford, and John Davis of Branford. Joe was the favorite uncle who always had a song to sing and an amazing story to tell to his nephew and nieces Kevin Chrisentemi, Kate (Davis) Dadio, Melissa (Davis) Devanney, Laura (Davis) Malangone, Lisa Davis, and April Davis.
Joe was a gifted craftsman proficient in many trades. His true passion, though, was being a puppeteer. For many years Joe traveled with the Sicilian puppets performing across the United States. His passion brought him to successfully revise the puppet theater in Stony Creek for a number of years.
The great loves of his life were his dogs; Boots, Ashley, Tess and most recently Lucky.
A memorial service will be held for Joe on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Stony Creek Congregational Church, 192 Thimble Island Road, Stony Creek, followed by a reception in the church hall in his honor. Memorial donations can be made to the National Puppetry Conference at Connecticut's Eugene O'Neill Theater Center. Gifts in Joel's honor will help support scholarships for puppetry artists. For directions and online memorial see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 23, 2020