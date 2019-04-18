New Haven Register Obituaries
Joel Gilbert


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joel Gilbert Obituary
Gilbert, Joel
Joel F. Gilbert, passed away peacefully, with his family at his side at Yale New Haven Hospital on April 14, 2019.
He was born in Danbury, CT, October 5, 1959, son of Julie Gilbert of New Haven and the late Jarius Gilbert, Sr. Joel was a skilled optician, had a great sense of humor, loved motorcycles, music, good times and his dog Pearl.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his son, Dillon; brothers, Jay of NC, Aaron (Tamy) of CT, Edward (Caroline) of VA, Max of FL; sisters, Sally of FL, Marnie of NY, Pattie of VT; by Deidre McGetrick, Kelly Pember, William Butler, Dennis Miller and special friend Barry Martin, also nieces and nephews.
There are no services, because Joel did not want a "funeral". Burial will be private.
Heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Yale Hospital for the care and comfort they gave to Joel.
Bethel Funeral Home, Bethel, CT is handling arrangements. To light a candle or leave an online condolence, please visit hullfuneralservice.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 19, 2019
