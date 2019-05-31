Whitten, Joel

Joel Whitten, 85, was born in New Haven, CT to Helen and Sam Whitten. He is predeceased by brothers J. Lawrence Whitten and Arnold Whitten. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Dianne Epstein Whitten, and children Jill Cote (Gil), Lynn Lippia (Marc), Peter Whitten (Sherry) and loving grandchildren.

He served in the United States Army and proudly spoke of being stationed in Alaska before it was a state. He was Vice President of Blumberg, Whitten and Sherry, Inc., an independent insurance agency in New Haven. He held the CPCU designation and earned an EMBA from University of New Haven. A colleague stated that Joel was a walking encyclopedia of information for insurance professionals.

Retiring to Sarasota, FL in 1998, Joel volunteered at Mote Marine and Selby Gardens. He loved family, friends, traveling and was an avid Detroit Tigers baseball fan. He was known for his kindness, seeing the good in individuals and his embracing smile; which will always be remembered by all who knew him and loved him.

The funeral service will take place at B'nai Jacob Memorial Park, 200 Wintergreen Avenue, New Haven on Tuesday, June 4th at 1:00 pm; a Celebration of Life will be planned in Sarasota in the near future. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Published in The New Haven Register on June 2, 2019