1/1
Johanna Pisano
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Johanna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pisano, Johanna
Johanna M. Pisano of Hamden passed away on September 7, 2020. She was born to the late John A. and Marie Pannella Pisano of New Haven on September 13, 1943. She was the sister of the late Vincent "Chick" (Anita) Pisano and devoted aunt to Maria (Michael) Piasecki, John A. (Michelle) and Graceann Pisano. She also leaves behind many great and great-great nieces and nephews, as well as her Yorkie, Duke. Jo was the Administrator of The Tri-State Joint Fund where she worked until 1990. She belonged to and had leadership roles in various Teamster Retiree Chapters throughout Connecticut. She had many interests over the years, including traveling, boating, horseback riding, and more recently playing bingo where she met many new friends. Due to Covid-19, services will be limited. Friends are invited to attend a graveside service FRIDAY at 9:30 A.M. in Beaverdale Memorial Park.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved