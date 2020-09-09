Johanna Pisano

Pisano, JohannaJohanna M. Pisano of Hamden passed away on September 7, 2020. She was born to the late John A. and Marie Pannella Pisano of New Haven on September 13, 1943. She was the sister of the late Vincent "Chick" (Anita) Pisano and devoted aunt to Maria (Michael) Piasecki, John A. (Michelle) and Graceann Pisano. She also leaves behind many great and great-great nieces and nephews, as well as her Yorkie, Duke. Jo was the Administrator of The Tri-State Joint Fund where she worked until 1990. She belonged to and had leadership roles in various Teamster Retiree Chapters throughout Connecticut. She had many interests over the years, including traveling, boating, horseback riding, and more recently playing bingo where she met many new friends. Due to Covid-19, services will be limited. Friends are invited to attend a graveside service FRIDAY at 9:30 A.M. in Beaverdale Memorial Park.