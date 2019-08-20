|
|
Alfone Jr., John A.
John A. Alfone Jr., 85, of New Haven beloved husband of 47 years to Shelia Kroll Alfone passed away on August 19, 2019 in CT Hospice surrounded by his family. Loving father of John A. (Cheryl) Alfone III of Branford, Cindy Oberle of East Haven and the late Christopher Alfone. Grandfather of Anthony (Bridget) Alfone, Marissa Alfone and Alexa Oberle. Great-grandfather of Reagan Alfone. Brother of the late Raffaella Bimonte and Joseph and Salvatore Alfone. John was born in New Haven on March 14, 1934 son of the late John A. and Mary Esposito Alfone Sr. Prior to his retirement John was a HVAC Technician for Alfone Heating and Air-Conditioning. John served his country faithfully in the Navy during the Korean Conflict and received the National Defense Service Medal.
His funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80), East Haven FRIDAY morning at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish in St. Vincent dePaul Church at 11:00. Interment with Military Honors will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Friends may call FRIDAY morning from 8:30 to 10:30. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made , P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. Sign John's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019