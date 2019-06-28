Arnone, Jr., John A.

At Rose Court of Linden Ponds in Hingham, Massachusetts, on June 23rd, 2019, John A. Arnone, Jr. formerly from North Haven, CT passed into eternal life. He is survived by his wife Jeanne Collins Arnone. Mr. Arnone, son of the late John A. Arnone and Yvonne Roy Arnone, was born in Bronx, New York City in 1932 and raised in Torrington, Connecticut. A 1953 chemical engineering graduate of New York University, he served two years in the military service and was then employed by American Cyanamid Company (Cytec Industries) in Wallingford and Stamford, CT for 36 years. During this time, he improved chemical and resin processing and product development. Management of these projects also involved being a liaison with the corporate toxicology and product safety department and with the U.S. EPA, for efficient process and product approval. He was a member of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers and was a past chair of the New Haven section of AICHE. He was also a member of the Society of Plastics Engineers. Mr. Arnone served in leadership roles with Boy Scouts and Explorer Scout groups. He was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church where he served in many liturgical and administrative positions over the years. He was devoted father of sons John III (Jay) of Reno, Nevada; Dennis of Southbridge, MA and daughter Marie A. Kurmin of Marshfield, MA. He is survived by his sister, Carol Arnone of New Hartford, CT, and eight grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother, Dick. He and the entire family were avid hikers and were active members of the Appalachian

Mountain Club for many years. After retiring, he enjoyed traveling with Jeanne and his family to many countries around the world. In his later years, John also enjoyed artistic painting in watercolor and in oils. Yale concerts and lectures were also of great interest to the family.

The visiting hours will be Thursday, July 11 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. His funeral procession will leave at 11:15 a.m. to St. John's Episcopal Church, 3 Trumbull Place, North Haven for a funeral service at 11:30. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Church Endowment Fund, 3 Trumbull Place, North Haven, CT 06473, or to a .

www.northhaven.com Published in The New Haven Register on June 30, 2019