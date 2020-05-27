Bracken, John A. (Jack)
Sunday, May 24, 2020. John A. Bracken (Jack) longtime resident of Madison, formally of Guilford, passed away at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was the husband of Sheila (Trojanoski) Bracken for 58years. Mr. Bracken was born in New Haven on February 23, 1937, son of the late James and Lillian (Rosney) Bracken. Loving father of James Bracken of Guilford, John Bracken Jr. (wife Christine) of Southington, Kate Bracken Cartmel (husband Warren) of Easton. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Meg McKenna (husband Staff Sgt. Jonathon U.S. Army) Portsmouth, RI; Emily Bracken Milford, CT; John Bracken NYC; Cole and Kyler Cartmel of Easton, CT and great-grandchildren Luke and Hunter McKenna. He is survived by his brother, James Bracken and wife Judith of Alexandria, VA and was predeceased by his sister and brother-in-law Patricia and George Colville.
Jack was a sergeant in the U.S. Army from 1955-1958 and served in the 2nd Infantry Division Yukon Command, Alaska and always had many stories to tell about his time served. He worked as an electrician for IBEW Local 90 for many years and taught their program at Eli Whitney Trade School for 10 years. He loved spending time with his family above all. He also enjoyed his years in Florida, reading, puzzles, dogs, holidays, and cold beer with friends. We will miss everything about you, including your blueberry bread, Pop-Pop. He always was the eternal optimist! Every day was a "good day" Jack, thank you for almost 59 years. I love you always!
Thank you too to Dr. Catherine Arnold and Dr. Glenn Henry for their care over the years and to the nurses of the Yale Neuro ICU, especially Brianna.
Due to the current state guidelines regarding COVID – 19, the funeral will be private, and a memorial mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to Madison EMS, 9 Old Route 79 in Madison, CT 06443. Arrangements in care of the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 27, 2020.