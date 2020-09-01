1/1
John A. DeCaprio
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DeCaprio, John A.
John A. De Caprio, Sr. of Branford passed away peacefully Monday, August 31, 2020 at Artis Senior Living of Branford. He was the loving husband of Judith La Vorgna De Caprio of almost 60 years. He was also the most caring and supportive father and grandfather.
John was born August 22, 1938 in East Haven, CT, son of the late Antonio and Assunta Losio De Caprio. He was a proud member of the National Guard from 1954 to 1957. He was the first athletic director, football coach and basketball coach for North Branford High School. He later went on to become the high school principal. Growing up in East Haven, he was the first athlete to be named First Team All-State in football and basketball. He went on to play at Kansas State University and SCSU. Senior year he was awarded the Football Scholar Athlete award. Among his many awards were the Golden Football award from the state of CT, the Who's Who of Principals in CT, Distinguished Service Award for the CIAC Girls Basketball, New Haven Gridiron Club Hall of Fame, East Haven High School Hall of Fame, and the North Branford Hall of Fame.
Besides his wife, John is survived by his children, John A. (Sarah) De Caprio of Guilford, Jeffrey D. (Annie) De Caprio of Texarkana, TX, Jenine L. (Frank) Gesino of East Lyme, and Joseph M. (Dorothy) De Caprio of Durham, as well as nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Peter De Caprio of Lebanon, and his sister, Josephine Farricielli of Branford. He was predeceased by brothers Modestino (Albert) De Caprio, Louis De Caprio, Phillip De Caprio, Pasquale De Caprio, Nicholas De Caprio, Adolf De Caprio and sisters Raffaella De Caprio, Laura DeCaprio Esposito, and Theresa Guglielmi.
Friends are invited to his visitation on Friday, September 4 from 4-7 p.m. at W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford. Social distancing rules in effect. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. George Church, Guilford, Saturday, September 5 at 11:30 a.m. St. George Church requires that reservations be made for the Mass at https://stgeorgeguilford.org/reservation-for-daily-mass/. Burial will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Branford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to VNA Community Healthcare and Hospice 753 Boston Post Rd., Guilford, CT 06437. For directions and online memorial see www.wsclancy.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
203-488-3414
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved