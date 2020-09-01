DeCaprio, John A.
John A. De Caprio, Sr. of Branford passed away peacefully Monday, August 31, 2020 at Artis Senior Living of Branford. He was the loving husband of Judith La Vorgna De Caprio of almost 60 years. He was also the most caring and supportive father and grandfather.
John was born August 22, 1938 in East Haven, CT, son of the late Antonio and Assunta Losio De Caprio. He was a proud member of the National Guard from 1954 to 1957. He was the first athletic director, football coach and basketball coach for North Branford High School. He later went on to become the high school principal. Growing up in East Haven, he was the first athlete to be named First Team All-State in football and basketball. He went on to play at Kansas State University and SCSU. Senior year he was awarded the Football Scholar Athlete award. Among his many awards were the Golden Football award from the state of CT, the Who's Who of Principals in CT, Distinguished Service Award for the CIAC Girls Basketball, New Haven Gridiron Club Hall of Fame, East Haven High School Hall of Fame, and the North Branford Hall of Fame.
Besides his wife, John is survived by his children, John A. (Sarah) De Caprio of Guilford, Jeffrey D. (Annie) De Caprio of Texarkana, TX, Jenine L. (Frank) Gesino of East Lyme, and Joseph M. (Dorothy) De Caprio of Durham, as well as nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Peter De Caprio of Lebanon, and his sister, Josephine Farricielli of Branford. He was predeceased by brothers Modestino (Albert) De Caprio, Louis De Caprio, Phillip De Caprio, Pasquale De Caprio, Nicholas De Caprio, Adolf De Caprio and sisters Raffaella De Caprio, Laura DeCaprio Esposito, and Theresa Guglielmi.
Friends are invited to his visitation on Friday, September 4 from 4-7 p.m. at W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford. Social distancing rules in effect. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. George Church, Guilford, Saturday, September 5 at 11:30 a.m. St. George Church requires that reservations be made for the Mass at https://stgeorgeguilford.org/reservation-for-daily-mass/
. Burial will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Branford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to VNA Community Healthcare and Hospice 753 Boston Post Rd., Guilford, CT 06437. For directions and online memorial see www.wsclancy.com
.