John A. Duffy Jr.
Duffy, Jr., John A.
John Duffy Jr., age 60, passed away on July 31, 2020. John was born on June 15, 1960 in Milford to the late Mary and John Duffy Sr.
He was a lifelong resident of Milford where he attended school. John retired from George Hegyi Industries in Derby after 20 years of employment. He enjoyed the ASD gym and swimming and bowling in the Hamden/Hew Haven Special Olympics. John also spent his time dancing, painting ceramics, tempura and watercolor painting. John was a member of the Boy Scouts and loved spending time outdoors and traveling.
John leaves behind his four siblings, Kathy McBride of New London, Martha Jean Duffy of Durham, NC, Eileen Duffy of Richmond, NH, and Thomas Duffy of Milford. He was loved by all and will be deeply missed.
Special thanks to Senior Helpers of Fairfield and Compassus Care of Milford.
Services will be privately conducted. In lieu of flowers, contributions in John's name may be made to Special Olympics Connecticut, 2666 State St., Suite 1, Hamden, CT 06517 or www.soct.org. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.



Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
