Heeran, John A.
John A. Heeran, 90, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Milford Hospital with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of 63 years to the late Anna Madzak Heeran. John was born in New Haven on July 4, 1929 and was the son of the late John A. and Mary Flower Heeran. He was a graduate of Hillhouse High School. John had worked as an oysterman for the former Mansfield Oyster, was a truck driver for Railway Express, drove the North Haven Senior Center bus and later was a school bus driver for M & J School Bus Company. He was a Montowese Volunteer Firefighter for over 20 years and a member of the Teamsters Local #443. Father of Thomas M. Heeran, Carole Heeran, Catherine (Thomas) Andersen and the late Susan Camile Heeran and Nancy Elizabeth Heeran. Grandfather of Eric Andersen and Mark (Michelle) Andersen. Great-Grandfather of Blake, Sophia and Lukas Andersen. Brother of Barbara Bernardo, the late Kathleen Charboneau and Helen Clinton. Brother-in-law of Beatrice Oberle. Also survived by all of his friends at the North Haven Town pool which brought him great joy in his later years.
Family and friends may call at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue on Saturday morning from 9:30 to 11:00. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 11:00. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Therese Church, 555 Middletown Avenue, North Haven at 11:30. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Montowese Volunteer Fire Dept., 11 Broadway, North Haven, CT 06473 www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 21, 2019