Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
John A. Lavorgna Sr. Obituary
Lavorgna, Sr., John A.
John Anthony Lavorgna, Sr., age 80 of Seymour entered into rest on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Shady Knoll Health Care. He was the devoted husband of the late Barbara Isabell (Klik) Lavorgna. John was born in Derby on September 18, 1939 son of the late Pasquale and Philomena (Giordano) Lavorgna and was a lifelong Seymour resident. In 1961, he started John A. Lavorgna & Co., Inc. and operated it until his retirement. John was the beloved father of John A. Lavorgna, Jr. and his wife Tari, Christopher John Lavorgna and Barbara Anne Lavorgna and loving grandfather of John Anthony Lavorgna, III, Anthony Vincent Lavorgna, Scott Vincent Peters and was also survived by several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers, Pasquale and Robert Lavorgna. Friends may call on Friday, December 27th from 4 to 7 pm at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. On Saturday, friends are invited to his funeral service at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. His burial will follow at Mt. St. Peter Cemetery. Friends may leave condolences at www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 22, 2019
